Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 1,702 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APOG. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $87.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Singular Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.