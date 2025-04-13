Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 20,851 The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of Marcus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 407,500.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marcus during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at about $903,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 599,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 246,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MCS opened at $15.92 on Friday. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $505.48 million, a PE ratio of -46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -107.69%.

MCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

