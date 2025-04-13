Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 3,569 Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 268.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 34.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Up 1.5 %

DHIL stock opened at $133.28 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.89 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.04 and its 200 day moving average is $152.80. The stock has a market cap of $371.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $39.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Diamond Hill Investment Group

Insider Transactions at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,896. The trade was a 4.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $205,593. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.