Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 51,506 SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,506 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of SecureWorks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth $10,795,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth about $5,273,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth about $5,076,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 845,578.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 118,381 shares during the period. 14.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SecureWorks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SecureWorks Price Performance

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $755.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.94. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42.

SecureWorks Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

Featured Stories

