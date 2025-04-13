Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 59,143 Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 402.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 844,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 676,408 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,717,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 346,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 125,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,289,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,336,000 after purchasing an additional 103,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $775.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

Insider Activity at Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). Fastly had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 6,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $57,059.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,223.40. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 5,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $36,491.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,669,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,243,119.04. This represents a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,150 shares of company stock worth $1,356,178 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fastly from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

