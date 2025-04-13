Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 67,020 Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Sprinklr by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 55,022 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 31,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,826,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,311,000 after acquiring an additional 322,318 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 283.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 179,661 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 11.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after acquiring an additional 295,638 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sprinklr Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of CXM stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CXM. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
