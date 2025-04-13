Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 98,120 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of LexinFintech at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $501.26 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.89%.

Separately, UBS Group set a $13.60 price target on LexinFintech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

