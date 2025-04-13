Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 125,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 163,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $4.98 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $110.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.47 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

