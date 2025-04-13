Trexquant Investment LP Buys 2,807 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 421,703 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $90.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.40. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.