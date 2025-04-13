Trexquant Investment LP Buys 34,783 Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) by 135.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,783 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.32% of FreightCar America worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 216,307 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 188,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 89,471 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the fourth quarter valued at $743,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FreightCar America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

FreightCar America Price Performance

RAIL stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $93.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.02. FreightCar America, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $16.10.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that FreightCar America, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

