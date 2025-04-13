Trexquant Investment LP Buys 60,163 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) by 167.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,163 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $71,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 21,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance

ADVM stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.10. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADVM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $61,444.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,757,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,140,405.04. This represents a 0.55 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 148,123 shares of company stock valued at $714,040. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

(Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.