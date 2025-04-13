Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 2,255 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNR. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,880,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,969,000 after buying an additional 182,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,892,000 after acquiring an additional 25,773 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,176,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $7,986,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $237.92 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $208.98 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%. As a group, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $318.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $277.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.80.

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total value of $254,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at $20,178,270.72. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

