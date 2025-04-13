Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 8,715 Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,715 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.18% of Chemung Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Chemung Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chemung Financial in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Chemung Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $40.73 on Friday. Chemung Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $195.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.10.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade acquired 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.33 per share, for a total transaction of $28,019.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,594.30. The trade was a 18.99 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

(Free Report)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.