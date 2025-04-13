Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,379 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.08% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,631,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,571,863.50. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $846,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Monday, January 13th.

NYSE:ETD opened at $26.81 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $35.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $681.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

