Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,395 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,369,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,940,000 after buying an additional 172,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,469,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,320,000 after acquiring an additional 306,275 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,987,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 158,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,545,000 after purchasing an additional 743,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. National Bankshares set a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.46%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

