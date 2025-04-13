Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,309 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.11% of Genesco worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Genesco alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Genesco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 8.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genesco by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Genesco

In other Genesco news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,758,430.50. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort bought 10,974 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,201.68. This trade represents a 69.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genesco Trading Down 1.3 %

GCO opened at $18.66 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.25.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $745.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.43 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Genesco

Genesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.