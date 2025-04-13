Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,878,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,766,000 after buying an additional 40,724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOX opened at $141.38 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.73 and a fifty-two week high of $169.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.55 and a 200 day moving average of $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.3832 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Communication Services ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

