Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $454.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $490.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.44. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

