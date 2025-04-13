Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,405 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,248,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,513,000 after buying an additional 119,685 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 446,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 16,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 300.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 114,065 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,211.52. This trade represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RELL. StockNews.com raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Capmk lowered Richardson Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of RELL opened at $8.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $117.43 million, a PE ratio of 271.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $15.51.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.90 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.18%.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

