Trexquant Investment LP Has $424,000 Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Docebo were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Docebo alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCBO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Docebo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Docebo during the third quarter worth about $142,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Docebo by 63.6% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCBO shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Docebo in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.55.

Docebo Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $901.56 million, a PE ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 1.59. Docebo Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Docebo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.