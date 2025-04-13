Trexquant Investment LP Has $424,000 Stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 280,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 88.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 355,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Up 1.2 %

PLOW stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $30.98.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.43%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.