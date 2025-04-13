Trexquant Investment LP Has $459,000 Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,234,000 after buying an additional 6,174,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $374,557,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,737,000. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,083,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,817,000 after buying an additional 713,000 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $137,690,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $187.02 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $222.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.