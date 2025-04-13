Trexquant Investment LP Has $480,000 Stock Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.19% of TrueBlue worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in TrueBlue by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 97.1% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 40,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in TrueBlue by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 32,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other TrueBlue news, CFO Carl Schweihs acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,943.75. This represents a 6.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Taryn R. Owen acquired 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $75,645.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,696.08. The trade was a 3.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 25,235 shares of company stock valued at $151,271. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.85. TrueBlue, Inc. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $12.29.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $385.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.04 million. TrueBlue had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TrueBlue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

