Trexquant Investment LP Has $496,000 Holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,598 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.15% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,974 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 20,738 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $558,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 438,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,625,545.60. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natural Gas Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $232.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average is $23.97.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGS. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGS

About Natural Gas Services Group

(Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.