Trexquant Investment LP Has $512,000 Stock Position in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid Penn Bancorp

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Soto Matthew G. De acquired 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $74,855.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,919.34. This represents a 2.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rory G. Ritrievi bought 3,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.56 per share, with a total value of $99,469.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,770. The trade was a 45.57 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $266,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPB opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $469.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.58. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 15.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

