Trexquant Investment LP Invests $463,000 in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $263.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. B. Riley raised shares of MasterCraft Boat to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCFT

MasterCraft Boat Profile

(Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.