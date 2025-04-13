Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HE. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $23,153,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 656.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,722,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,499,000 after buying an additional 2,362,863 shares during the period. Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,460,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 49.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,725,000 after buying an additional 1,253,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,231,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,150 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

NYSE HE opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $18.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. Analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

