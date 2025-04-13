Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.12% of Northwest Pipe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Pipe news, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,548. This represents a 4.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NWPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Northwest Pipe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $41.63 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $57.76. The firm has a market cap of $413.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

