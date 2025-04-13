Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Get Pentair alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 604,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after buying an additional 415,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,568,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 888,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,390,000 after acquiring an additional 357,523 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Pentair by 726.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 296,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,845,000 after purchasing an additional 260,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Pentair by 349.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 263,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,683 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pentair from $126.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Baird R W raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

Pentair Trading Up 1.5 %

PNR stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $72.63 and a twelve month high of $110.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.77.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.95 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.