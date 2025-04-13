Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.15% of Viemed Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 91.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viemed Healthcare Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ VMD opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.