Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 25,200 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Denny’s by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 53,763 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny's Stock Down 3.5 %

DENN stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn purchased 9,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,666 shares in the company, valued at $577,423.28. This represents a 9.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kelli Valade acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $49,761.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,094.78. This trade represents a 5.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,465 shares of company stock valued at $104,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

