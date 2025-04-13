Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 67,772 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 263.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 67,772 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sasol were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sasol during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sasol during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 30th.

Sasol Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of SSL stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Sasol Limited has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Sasol Profile

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

