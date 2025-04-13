Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 8,423 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCU. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,970,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,949,000 after buying an additional 281,295 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Bennbridge Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter worth $14,120,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,979,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 87,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

