Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $116.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.81. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $94.68 and a 1 year high of $156.34.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,892.80. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn B. Handlon purchased 230 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.93 per share, with a total value of $25,283.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,237.76. The trade was a 6.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $339,935. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on SAIC

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.