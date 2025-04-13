Trexquant Investment LP Raises Position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 110.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.11% of Quad/Graphics worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 85,565 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 467.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 66,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.30 price target on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Quad/Graphics Stock Performance

NYSE:QUAD opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $9.13.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Quad/Graphics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Quad/Graphics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.52%.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

