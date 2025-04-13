Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,734 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NRIX shares. Leerink Partnrs raised Nurix Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $55,798.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,047.65. This trade represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $73,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,349.45. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,326 shares of company stock worth $213,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $696.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.23. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

