Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,403 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bridge Investment Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRDG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $127,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $11.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $81.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 488.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRDG. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Bridge Investment Group Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

