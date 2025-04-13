Trexquant Investment LP Sells 11,506 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,506 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after acquiring an additional 47,745 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,087,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after purchasing an additional 37,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $953,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 25,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USNA shares. StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $466.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $49.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences

In other news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $106,657.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,775 shares in the company, valued at $421,319.50. The trade was a 20.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jim Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $147,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,716 shares in the company, valued at $463,150.52. This represents a 24.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,920 shares of company stock valued at $500,285 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

