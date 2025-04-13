Trexquant Investment LP Sells 15,354 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,354 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Joint were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JYNT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Joint by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Joint by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Joint by 38.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Joint by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Joint by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 151,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Joint stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.45. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

