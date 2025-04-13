Trexquant Investment LP Sells 1,636 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $88.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.65 and its 200 day moving average is $96.35. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

