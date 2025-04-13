Trexquant Investment LP Sells 28,041 Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,041 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Larimar Therapeutics were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 23,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

LRMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

Shares of LRMR stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.16). Analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

