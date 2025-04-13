Trexquant Investment LP Sells 28,704 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,704 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in MannKind were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNKD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in MannKind by 3,294.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho began coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded MannKind from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.56.

MannKind stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 1.22. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $7.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.99 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

