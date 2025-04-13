Trexquant Investment LP Sells 3,597 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.13% of Southern First Bancshares worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 47.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SFST stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $251.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.73. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $45.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.29. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.