Trexquant Investment LP Sells 5,510 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 16,315 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $660,757.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,731. The trade was a 34.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average is $38.98. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals



Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

