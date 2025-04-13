Trexquant Investment LP Sells 58,493 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,493 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bioventus by 38.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 109,359 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bioventus by 21,256.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 166,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Bioventus by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 189,216 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 288.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $66,214.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,745.23. This trade represents a 5.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Claypoole sold 28,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $261,952.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,964 shares in the company, valued at $591,172.40. The trade was a 30.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,161 shares of company stock valued at $436,364 in the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bioventus Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of BVS opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. Bioventus Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.92.

BVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bioventus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Bioventus Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Featured Stories

