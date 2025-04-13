Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $49.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.34.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

