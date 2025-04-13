Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 609.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLN opened at $2.57 on Friday. Silence Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.25.

SLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $67.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

