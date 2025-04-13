Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $520.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $648.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $573.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $601.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.7294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

