Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Position Increased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 118.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 152,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 21.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 555,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 97,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after buying an additional 36,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 885,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after buying an additional 30,156 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $13.19 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Utz Brands Cuts Dividend

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.93 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UTZ. Mizuho lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $6,646,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard A. Friedman purchased 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,722.64. This represents a 1.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

