Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $299.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $262.65 and a 12-month high of $358.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.3397 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

